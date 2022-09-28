Who Is the Panther on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Seem to Think It's This Artist
Season 8 of The Masked Singer is like no other. The popular reality singing competition pits costumed celebrities against each other in spectacular musical performances where half the fun is guessing who lies behind the mask.
The 2022 season features an all-new set of rules, including double unmaskings and themed episodes. But the core of the show is still the same. Fans are obsessed with finding out who's performing on stage.
Now, we want to know who Panther is.
Panther is set to make his Masked Singer debut on the "Vegas Night" episode of Season 8. His costume is dripping with elegance and royalty, topped with a dark blue panther mask with a darkly ferocious demeanor.
Fans are already positing their guesses about who is behind the Panther mask. Let's break down what we know so far.
Panther on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues So Far
There isn't a whole lot that we know about Panther so far on The Masked Singer. For Vegas Night, they're pitted against Harp and Pi-Rat where two of them will be unmasked during this night of competition. Harp took home the win during Round 1 of Season 8, beating out Hedgehog and Knight in the season premiere.
As for Panther's identity, there are a number of clues we can look at to hone in on who they are.
Here's what we know about Panther so far:
- Panther's "Mask-Ray" promo reveals a "Moon."
- An official Instagram post shows off the performer's "Panther swagger."
- Another Insta post offers a fun informational video on how to do the "Panther dance."
No, that isn't a whole lot to go on as of right now. However, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the nature of Panther's identity.
Panther on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Panther mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Careful listeners on the internet are already trying to guess who Panther is on The Masked Singer.
In a promo for the episode, Panther is performing their own rendition of "Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé. Judge Donny Osmond already calls the act "very good."
Multiple fans on Reddit believe Panther to be Montell Jordan, based on the way Panther pronounces certain words in the song and the performer's height. As a musician, Montell is best known for his 1995 single, "This Is How We Do It."
Other guesses on Reddit include singer Aaron Neville and Ginuwine.
So who is Panther on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is ...
Panther hasn't been revealed on the show just yet. As soon as they get unmasked, Distractify will keep you posted!
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.