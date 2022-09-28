Who Is the Panther on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Seem to Think It's This Artist

Season 8 of The Masked Singer is like no other. The popular reality singing competition pits costumed celebrities against each other in spectacular musical performances where half the fun is guessing who lies behind the mask.

The 2022 season features an all-new set of rules, including double unmaskings and themed episodes. But the core of the show is still the same. Fans are obsessed with finding out who's performing on stage.

Now, we want to know who Panther is.