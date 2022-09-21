Who Is Under the Hedgehog Masked on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Figure It Out
Are you ready for Season 8 of The Masked Singer? Instead of grouping characters by category, this season has "theme nights" that include tributes to the Muppets, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more!
One of the competitors that fans have been curious about so far is the Hedgehog. Who is Hedgehog on The Masked Singer? Let's discuss all the clues and guesses so far.
Hedgehog on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Currently, there's no clue package available for Hedgehog right now, but in a preview clip for the Season 8 premiere, Ken Jeong has a few guesses about the Hedgehog.
- Mask-ray revealed a carrot
- Performs "Love Me Do" and "sounds like Ringo Starr"
- Mask itself is a hedgehog costume with a black button-up shirt and a bowler hat
Hedgehog on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert: While we don't know for sure who is behind the Hedgehog mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Based on the limited clues fans are given, there are a few options who could be beneath the Hedgehog mask. The first suggestion, from Reddit, says James Marsden (Westworld, Enchanted) is behind the mask. James is known for voicing a character in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, which would explain his costume. Another suggestion says the Hedgehog is James Corden, who is British ("sounds like Ringo") and the carrot refers to his role in the film Peter Rabbit.
Other suggestions for who is behind the Hedgehog mask include:
- Elton John
- Ringo Starr
- Carrot Top
- Tom Kenny
So, who is Hedgehog on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …
Hedgehog hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!