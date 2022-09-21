Hummingbird on 'the Masked Singer' Could Be Anyone — Here Are Our Best Guesses
Season 8 of The Masked Singer is finally here, and each new season brings more hilarity, music, and of course, fun costumes! This season for the first time ever, The Masked Singer is experimenting with "themed" nights, so you won't want to miss out on all the excitement ahead.
Fans are already making their guesses about who is under the Hummingbird mask in particular. Keep reading for the clues and our best guesses as to who the Hummingbird might be!
Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Currently, a clue package for the Hummingbird is unavailable, but that doesn't mean we don't have a few hints as to who could be under the colorful mask.
- X-Ray clue showed a flower, or "flower power"
- Wearing a suit
- 2 rings
Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Hummingbird mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
While the information currently available about the Hummingbird isn't a lot to go on, The Masked Singer fans are trying their best! There has been wide speculation throughout the fandom that football player Tom Brady will appear this season, and with Hummingbird's height and suit (football players are known for wearing suits off the field), he seems like an obvious choice. However, in a preview for the Season 8 premiere, judge Ken Jeong suggests Peyton Manning, who has 2 Super Bowl rings.
Other guesses fans have for the Hummingbird include:
- Adam Sandler
- Hulk Hogan
- Akon
So, who is the Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Hummingbird hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!