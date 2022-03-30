Who Is Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer'? It May Be a Disney Channel or 'American Idol' Alum

Who Is Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer'? It May Be a Disney Channel or 'American Idol' AlumBy Kelly Corbett
Mar. 30 2022, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
The excitement is real! Season 7 of Fox’s The Masked Singer is in full swing and already we’ve learned the true identities of McTerrier, Ram, Cyclops, and Thingamabob. But there are still so many other celebrities who have yet to be exposed, such as Ringmaster, who falls into the Good category (as opposed to the Bad or the Cuddly).
Donning a large top hat and extravagant circus tent dress, Ringmaster clearly loves to go all out (especially with the eyeliner). But who is the mystery figure behind the loud getup? Fans already have some theories. Read on for everything we know about Ringmaster's identity. Plus, our best guesses on who she is!
Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
While we'll have to wait until the new The Masked Singer episode on March 30, 2022, to see Ringmaster's full intro, we've rounded up a few clues about Ringmaster from the show's preview clips. Here's what we know so far:
- She sings "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus
- She wears a dress that resembles a circus tent
- She has a naturally beautiful singing voice
- She has a driver's license from the Golden State (aka California)
Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Ringmaster mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Based on the Ringmaster's elaborate circus-themed costume, fans believe she could have a tie to The Greatest Showman.
Fans also believe this celebrity could have a connection to Disney Channel, as she chose to sing the Miley Cyrus hit. Not to mention "The Climb" isn't an easy song to croon, but this celebrity seems to have pulled it off without autotune, which suggests she must have a stellar singing performance.
We believe the Ringmaster could be Zendaya, who starred in The Greatest Showman, got her start on Disney Channel, and can sing.
But as judge Nicole Scherzinger guesses in the clip below, Ringmaster could be Olivia Rodrigo, who got her start on the Disney Channel. Nicole points out that that mystery figure has a driver's license from the Golden State — and Olivia hails from California. And as fans know, Olivia broke out with her smash hit "Drivers License."
Furthermore, one fan also theorized that the Ringmaster could be country singer Gabby Barrett, who finished in third place on Season 16 of American Idol. During her time on the show, she performed "The Climb" (and killed it)!
Other Ringmaster guesses include:
- Britney Spears (based on her 2008 single "Circus")
- Victoria Justice (based on the voice)
- Nicole Kidman (based on the Moulin Rouge–esque costume)
So, who is Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Ringmaster hasn't been revealed on the show just yet, but we'll be sure to update this space as soon as they are!
Be sure to catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.