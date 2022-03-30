Who Is Lemur on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Have a Few Interesting Theories

Who Is Lemur on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Have a Few Interesting TheoriesBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 30 2022, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Folks, it’s that time again! Season 7 of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer is currently in full swing! Unlike previous seasons, the masked contestants have been placed into three separate groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly!
Out of all the contestants on The Masked Singer, Lemur has been a hot topic on social media. Lemur’s gorgeous costume consists of sparkly purple tights that flow into matching boots, a purple fuzzy coat with a white chest, a long white-and-purple striped tail, and mesmerizing eyes. Fans are revealing their theories about who could be behind this beautiful mask and the guesses are very good.
So, who is behind the Lemur mask? Here’s what we know.
Who is Lemur on 'The Masked Singer'? Here are the current clues.
Unfortunately, there aren’t too many clues about Lemur’s true identity, but the few that exist can help us make some solid guesses. Here’s what we know so far:
Lemur is tall, standing at 9 ft.
She has a deep affinity for gorgeous jewelry.
She proclaims that she “joined Team Cuddly to make the world a better place.”
For our first clue, we’re shown a ring light used for taking pictures and creating content. Lemur says, “I’m here to define my generation.”
Here are our guesses for who is behind Lemur on 'The Masked Singer.'
While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lemur mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Based on the first clue, it seems as though Lemur may be a YouTube or social media influencer. After all, ring lights are a necessity for creating top-quality content. Our best guess at this point is none other than Nikkie Tutorials. Since the beauty references are a large part of Lemur’s costume, the Dutch makeup artist and beauty vlogger is a solid guess.
Some fans seem to think that Kim Kardashian may be a possibility, since a teaser video of Lemur used the beauty mogul's voice.
Other early guesses include:
So, who is Lemur on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Lemur hasn't been revealed on the show just yet, but we'll be sure to update this space as soon as they are!
Be sure to catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.