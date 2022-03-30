Who Is Lemur on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Have a Few Interesting Theories

Out of all the contestants on The Masked Singer, Lemur has been a hot topic on social media. Lemur’s gorgeous costume consists of sparkly purple tights that flow into matching boots, a purple fuzzy coat with a white chest, a long white-and-purple striped tail, and mesmerizing eyes. Fans are revealing their theories about who could be behind this beautiful mask and the guesses are very good.

So, who is behind the Lemur mask? Here’s what we know.