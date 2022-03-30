Who Is Miss Teddy on 'the Masked Singer'? Fans Are Gushing About Her Cute Costume

Who Is Miss Teddy on 'the Masked Singer'? Fans Are Gushing About Her Cute CostumeBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 30 2022, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Fans of the Fox series The Masked Singer know that Season 7 is already off to a great start. The show follows a panel of four judges in their attempts to guess which celebrity is hiding behind an elaborate costume. This season, masked contestants have been sorted into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.
Among those on Team Cuddly is Miss Teddy, whose adorable exterior has already won hearts on the show. Based on her visage alone, fans already have a few theories about who could be behind the costume. Viewers have been eager to discover who is in the costume, so read on for more info — including clues about Miss Teddy's identity and our best guesses for who is behind the mask.
Miss Teddy on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Fans will have to wait to see Miss Teddy's intro in full on March 30, 2022, but until then, the sneak peeks of her entrance have left fans with plenty of clues. Miss Teddy's costume is orange and delightfully fuzzy, with a stitched-on microphone. In a clip from the upcoming episode, she sings "Tell It to My Heart" by Taylor Dayne.
So far, Miss Teddy's clues include:
- "I love you and I want you to feel love" told to Nick Cannon
- "Tell It to My Heart" by Taylor Dayne
- A microphone sewn onto her costume
- British telephone booth motifs during her song
Miss Teddy on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Miss Teddy mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Our best guess at this point is that Kathie Lee Gifford is under the Miss Teddy mask. Most fans suspect Kathie Lee is under the Miss Teddy mask due to her singing voice, which sounds very low and raspy. Fans will recall that Kathie Lee and fellow television presenter Hoda Kotb once performed on The Voice, and listeners have drawn parallels between Miss Teddy's voice and Kathie's.
Other Miss Teddy guesses include:
- Hoda Kotb
- Wanda Sykes
- Martha Wash
- Rosie O'Donnell
So, who is Miss Teddy on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Miss Teddy hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Be sure to catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.