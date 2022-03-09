Who Is Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Have Offered Some Early Theories

Who Is Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Have Offered Some Early TheoriesBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 9 2022, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
As Season 7 of The Masked Singer kicks off, fans of the Fox series are ready and raring to go with their best guesses. This time around, the mystery contestants have been sorted into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. The premiere begins with Team Good on March 9, 2022.
There's no shortage of creativity when it comes to this season's costumes, either. Among the stunning characters on Team Good is Firefly, and The Masked Singer viewers already have some theories about what her true identity might be. Keep reading to learn about her clues and some of the most popular guesses so far.
Firefly on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Firefly's intro on The Masked Singer was as epic as she is luminescent. Like most clue packages/features on the show, hers was filled with plenty of fantastic puns. "The next superstar on Team Good is fired up and ready to glow," it began.
With her voice disguised, Firefly said, "I'm sure you've heard the buzz about me, but can you guess who I am? There's no way I'm going to flicker out of this competition. Everyone else is glowing down."
The first official clue for Firefly was: a bedazzled tiara. "Wanna know who I am? Maybe you'd see me sparkle in something like this," Firefly teased.
Firefly on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Firefly mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Redditors have already been hard at work trying to guess who is behind the Firefly mask on Season 7 of The Masked Singer. Mostly, they've based their theories on the idea that she is "royalty" of some sort.
"I truly believe that Jennifer Hudson could be Firefly," one Reddit user commented. "When the firefly said 'Heavy, heavy,' I could hear a little bit of (what I believe to be) Jennifer's voice. The crown clue could be connected to her recently playing Aretha Franklin, ‘the queen of soul.'"
Another guess is Idina Menzel, who is known for voicing Elsa in Frozen and Frozen II — as well as appearing in other princess-y films like Cinderella and Enchanted. (Given that Idina's voice is so iconic, we have doubts about her being selected to appear on the show. But it's still an interesting theory!)
Yet another tiara-related theory about the Firefly is that she could be Vanessa Lachey. In 1998, Vanessa was crowned Miss Teen USA. She has also hosted Miss Teen USA 2004 and Miss Universe 2007. Perhaps she decided to compete on The Masked Singer in order to show up her husband, Nick Lachey, who won Season 5 of the series?
Other early Firefly guesses include:
- Vanessa Williams
- Brandy
So, who is Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Firefly hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
