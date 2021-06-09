Creative Entrepreneur Teyana Taylor Is a Proud Mother of Two Daughters

R&B music fans likely agree that Teyana Taylor is in a league of her own. At a time where most music lovers question the state of R&B, Teyana has consistently delivered top-quality music. And Teyana gives the same energy to her beautiful family as she does her musical craft.

Not only is Teyana always sharing funny and adorable snaps of her family, but the entrepreneur also includes them in her music. While the star recently gave birth to the adorable Rue, she is actually a proud mother of two daughters. Read on to get the full scoop.

“At 3:28 a.m. on Sept 6, 2020, Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!” the star wrote.

In a now-deleted post — via The New York Daily News — Teyana shared the news of Rue’s birth with fans.

Fans think that history will repeat itself since Teyana has recently welcomed Baby Rue to the family.

The preschooler has already launched a line of head wraps —per Hype Hair — and has even been tapped as a model for Teyana’s clothing line JuJu Beez Clothing .

Fans of the star are already familiar with the gorgeous Junie. The 5-year-old can often be seen on social media showing off her dance moves like her mama and even stepping into the fashion world.

It has long been said that women can’t have it all — fame, success, and family. However, Teyana is living proof that it can happen for us all if we truly want it.

The talented baller also proved that he has skills on the rap front. It’s super common for athletes to try their hand at music, but Iman got the seal of approval from fans via social media.

Iman is regarded as a talented shooting guard in the NBA. Having played for teams such as the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Brooklyn Nets, Iman has established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the court.

The pair — who initially met in 2014 — quickly grew from friends to lovers. The outlet shares that after a year into their romance, the pair welcomed their first child, Junie, and the rest was history.

Teyana Taylor has made history as the first Black woman to be named 'Maxim’s' "Sexiest Woman Alive."

It goes without saying that Teyana Taylor is drop-dead gorgeous. With a passion for fitness that we all saw — courtesy of Kanye West’s "Fade" music video and her Instagram page — Teyana means business when it comes to staying in shape.

Article continues below advertisement

So, it makes perfect sense that Maxim has named the star the “Sexiest Woman Alive.” What makes this honor so special is that Teyana is the first Black woman to be given this title. And she shared her disbelief and appreciation with fans on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW! Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence," she captioned the post.