Teyana Taylor Is Now Officially the Creative Director for Pretty Little Thing

More than a decade ago, Teyana Taylor made her debut on network television during her appearance on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, and after securing her latest partnership, she celebrated by bringing a sentimental moment full circle.

It was recently announced that Teyana would be named Creative Director of Pretty Little Thing, and on Jan. 25, the company released a '90s-inspired collection that featured one of Teyana’s most famed heirlooms. While old school fans of the “Wake Up Love” singer may know the truth behind this Easter egg, others are dying to know: What’s up with the bike in Teyana Taylor’s latest marketing campaign?

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Teyana, who initially announced her collaboration with the company last December for her 30th birthday, said that looking back she can acknowledge that the episode featured a few cringeworthy moments. Teyana explained, “Oh my god. I think the last time I even watched it was when I did Where Are They Now? with MTV ... I was just like, Oh my god. That was me?”

Fans of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 remember Teyana Taylor’s episode, where she was gifted a record deal with Pharrell, a Range Rover, and a blinged-out bike, which also appears in images for Teyana’s first campaign as Creative Director for Pretty Little Thing. She wrote on Instagram, “My day ones know where this bike is from, YES I STILL HAVE IT!”

Here's what to know about Teyana Taylor’s collaboration with Pretty Little Thing.

Despite having a very successful career in entertainment, Teyana said that she has always gravitated toward a career in fashion, making her recent collaboration with Pretty Little Thing a perfect project for the songstress.

She explained, “You know I’ve always had a boss mentality. I always felt like my journey was to help others bring their visions to life. I’ve always been an overseer, just wanting to be 100 percent creatively involved in everything I do. Being a creative director, it isn’t just sitting down at the board, I won’t be sitting at a table just designing.”

Source: Instagram

As Creative Director, the entertainer says that she is most excited to explore her freedom as an artist. Teyana concluded, “You get to really explore your ideas. There is so much more you get to do — it’s really exciting and I’ve had so much freedom to be allowed to design this collection from scratch with the team. I would never just put my name on something and not want to be fully involved and totally put my all into it.”