Dawn and Cher From 'sMothered' See Themselves as Twins Rather Than Mother and Daughter

On the new TLC show sMothered, reality TV fans might recognize mother-daughter duo, Dawn and Cher Hubsher. In 2007, the pair appeared on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, so they know a thing or two about being in front of the camera. Even back then, their close relationship was evident. "Having a daughter is definitely something I’ve always wanted," Dawn admits. "It’s having your best friend with you at all times. What’s better than that?"

Though she’s best known for throwing her daughter an extravagant Mardi Gras-themed birthday bash, Cher says Dawn really made her feel special by making time for her. "She always made an effort to want to be there and to try hard to be involved as much as she could," the 28-year-old shares. Here’s what you need to know about the twosome before watching them on sMothered.

Cher used to lie to her father about playing hooky with Dawn. One of Cher’s favorite memories growing up was girls’ days with her mom — which often included calling out sick from school. When the duo would get home from their shopping trips, they’d often fib about what they had been up to.

"My dad would say, 'so how was school today?' And I’d be like, 'it was great!'" Cher recalls. The brunette beauty ultimately hopes the bond she and Dawn share will inspire viewers.

"I’m hoping what people will take away from watching us is that for mothers out there, first of all, you don’t have to just be a mom, you can take that hat off and you can be a friend too," Cher says. "And for daughters that are watching, I’m hoping that you can see it can be an amazing experience being close with your mom and having your mom be your best friend."

Cher’s husband hasn’t really gotten used to his wife and mother-in-law’s unique dynamic. Plastic surgery resident Jared Gopman admits that it’s sometimes "overwhelming" to be around the pair. "When they’re together, especially in the beginning, I feel like I was the third wheel [sic]," he confesses. Luckily, the University of Florida grad has had some time to adapt.

"We met our freshman year and were college sweethearts, we got engaged at the end of college and then married one year later," Cher recently told the New York Post of her and Jared’s relationship.

The couple is currently expecting baby No. 1. In the first episode of sMothered, we learn that Cher has waited seven and a half weeks to tell her mom that she’s pregnant at Jared’s behest. Though he’d like her to keep the secret a little bit longer so that all of the grandparents can find out at once, the registered nurse is determined to share the news with Dawn first.