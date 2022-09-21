Who Is Harp on ‘The Masked Singer?’ Fans Think They Recognize the Powerful Voice
Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer follows a group of celebrities attempting to hide their singing voices through masks and extravagant costumes. The Nick Cannon-hosted program keeps viewers on the edge of their seats nearly every week as they guess the person behind the new and old tunes on stage.
Since the show began in January 2019, the guesses from the show’s fans haven’t always been accurate. On several occasions, they’ve accused celebs of being a particular Masked Singer, even though they were never on the show. After a Season 8 preview, some believe they know the voice behind one contestant, “Harp.”
Harp on ‘The Masked Singer' — The Clues
In September 2022, a video from The Masked Singer Season 8 was leaked online before its Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere. During the clip, Nick and the show’s judges — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — gawked while watching Harp perform P!nk’s 2010 song, “F**kin Perfect.”
Before the clip, Fox also released one clue about Harp ahead of the season premiere. An Instagram video on the show’s platform showed the following clue:
- The harp can read sheet music and carry it as one of its clues.
Entertainment Weekly also noted in August 2022 that the Season 8 cast has 32 Grammy nominations combined. Based on Harp’s performance, many fans believe they possess some of those noms.
Harp on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Harp mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Although they only got a taste of Harp’s voice, some fans and judges have already predicted who they are. Ken shared after Harp’s prediction that the singer is Jennifer Hudson due to her “comedy clue.”
The Hangover actor explained how Jennifer starred in the first Sex and the City movie, where she showed her comedic chops as “Louise from St. Louis.” Nonetheless, fans have also predicted two other singers, making the current top guesses list as follows:
- Jennifer Hudson
- Candice Glover (from American Idol fame)
- Amber Riley
Multiple Reddit and Twitter fans are leaning towards Amber Riley being Harp after hearing the live performance in the preview, and we’d have to agree with them. The actress, who rose to fame as Mercedes Jones on Glee, has a distinct voice and has often flaunted it on the show and in her other musical projects since then.
So, who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …
Harp hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet, since the season is just getting started! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though.
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.