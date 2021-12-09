Logo
Which Judge From 'The Masked Singer' Has the Highest Net Worth?

Out of all the singing competition shows in the world to watch, The Masked Singer has become one of the most popular and binge-worthy options ever. It only premiered in 2019, but it already has six seasons so far. Every episode is interesting because viewers get the chance to guess which famous celebrities are behind the masks and costumes.

The outlandish outfits are super creative, and that makes the show fun to watch for the whole family – including little ones.

The reasons for the show's popularity are clear, but fans want to know one thing: Which judge from The Masked Singer has the highest net worth?

Robin Thicke's net worth is $10 million.

Robin Thicke
He might be known for his amazing singing abilities, but Robin Thicke's presence on The Masked Singer has been awesome for his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $10 million. Along with being a singer and judge on the show, he’s also a producer, actor, and songwriter. Fans of Robin's music will never be able to forget how exciting “Blurred Lines" was when it was first released.

Nicole Scherzinger's net worth is $14 million

As a member of the dancing girl group The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to the pop-music scene, and she currently has the net worth of $14 million to prove it. While much of her fame comes from her time in The Pussycat Dolls, she also has a solo music career, as well as acting and voice-acting credits.

Ken Jeong's net worth is $14 million.

Ken Jeong is another judge from The Masked Singer with a net worth of $14 million. He’s one of the most hilarious comedians in Hollywood, who surprisingly also has full licensure to work as a physician; however, he hasn’t worked in the medical field since his breakout career in the entertainment industry. There’s no doubt that Ken has one of the most recognizable faces in movies and TV.

Jenny McCarthy's net worth is $25 million.

Being a Playboy Bunny, TV host, actress, activist, author, and model has done wonders for Jenny McCarthy and her income. She currently has a net worth of $25 million as it stands today, making her the judge with the highest net worth. Her career was launched when she first posed for Playboy Magazine in 1993, and she was then able to change course into the acting world.

Jenny's got a long list of movies and TV shows under her belt. She’s one of the most likable judges on The Masked Singer because she brings such positive energy to every episode of the show.

Nick Cannon's net worth is $30 million.

Nick Cannon
Even though Nick Cannon isn’t one of the judges from The Masked Singer, he’s got a bigger net worth than any of the judges on the show. Nick serves as the charming host of The Masked Singer, adding hilarious commentary between nearly every performance on stage.

He currently has a net worth of $30 million, and he's easily racked up all that money from his super successful career as a TV host, actor, radio personality, entrepreneur, and producer. Nick knew he wanted to be a performer at the young age of eight and hasn’t slowed down since then.

