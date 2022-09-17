Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy

In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started.

Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation of Dreamgirls. While she worked on the show alongside Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy, Jennifer’s role catapulted her into A-list royalty.