Jennifer Hudson's EGOT Status Will Likely Increase Her Net Worth

Over the years, fans have championed Jennifer’s success and watched her as Effie White in the 2006 Blockbuster hit DreamGirls. Not to mention, Jennifer has graced the screen in 2008’s Sex And the City, the TV series Empire in 2015, and recently starred as Aretha Franklin in the 2021 film Respect.

Now that Jennifer has reached the epic EGOT status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award), fans are wondering where Jennifer’s finances stand these days. So, what is Jennifer Hudson’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.