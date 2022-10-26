Who Are Lambs on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Are Split Between These Iconic Girl Groups
As Season 8 of The Masked Singer continues, fans are waiting with bated breath as host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke unmask the rest of the competitors. So far, many guesses have been accurate, and we’re hoping the same can be said for the show’s dazzling new trio, the lambs.
Lambs wowed viewers with their harmonies, bright blue, purple, and pink dresses, and long, dramatic eyelashes. Since their debut, several fans have predicted that the furry band is a real-life musical trio. So, who are the lambs? Here’s what we know so far about the singers.
Lambs on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
So far, The Masked Singer hasn’t given us a ton of clues on Lambs’ identities. However, fans pointed out one clue based on when the group will compete against Beetle and Robo Girl:
- Lambs will perform on Muppets night, which includes guest judge Miss Piggy. This could be a clue, as lambs might have previously performed next to the Muppets.
In The Masked Singer’s Season 8 premiere, fans received their first clue package for Lambs. The first clue package included:
- A milk bottle located on a group member’s chest.
Lambs on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lambs mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Since the milk bottle clue was only on one group member, fans believe there’s a lead singer for the Lambs’ real band. The Lambs also have one singer in the center alongside the other members. Based on their stance, Reddit users predicted the group could be The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks). The Lambs’ “Southern Belle” dresses and bonnets were a dead giveaway for some that Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Robison are behind the masks.
Although The Chicks were the top guess for a while, fans changed their mind after the group’s October 2022 Masked Singer performance. The trio sang “Hot and Cold” by Katy Perry during the performance. The group’s harmonies pushed fans to believe the masked group is Wilson Phillips, the popular '90s group that includes Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips, and we agree with that guess.
Wilson Phillips still reunites to perform their hits like “Hold On.” Plus, each group member has children, which could explain the milk bottle. Carnie, 54, has two kids — Lola, 17, and Luciana, 13. Wendy has four kids with her husband, Daniel Knutson — Leo (19), Beau (18), and twins Will and Jessie (15). Finally, Chynna has three children with her husband, actor Billy Baldwin — Jameson (22), Vance (21), and Brooke (17).
While we have our top guess, fans also added the following predictions:
- Haim
- The Schuyler Sisters (from Hamilton)
- SWV
- 3LW
So, who are Lambs on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Sadly, Lambs hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
You can watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.