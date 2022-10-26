Who Are Lambs on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Are Split Between These Iconic Girl Groups

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lambs mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Since the milk bottle clue was only on one group member, fans believe there’s a lead singer for the Lambs’ real band. The Lambs also have one singer in the center alongside the other members. Based on their stance, Reddit users predicted the group could be The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks). The Lambs’ “Southern Belle” dresses and bonnets were a dead giveaway for some that Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Robison are behind the masks.