Who Is Jack in the Box on 'The Masked Singer'? What We KnowBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 20 2022, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
The competition is fierce in Season 7 of The Masked Singer, and many contestants have already been unmasked. However, there are still a few more costumed participants to figure out, and they aren't giving the judges an easy time. This season, characters have been sorted into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.
Team Bad is full of unique characters, but one, in particular, has fans wanting to know more. Jack in the Box has been notably absent from previews or the intro, making fans wonder if the person under the mask is not popular in the public eye. Read on for more info — including clues about Jack in the Box's identity and our best guesses for who is behind the mask.
Jack in the Box on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Currently, there are very limited clues about Jack in the Box available until his episode airs on April 20. Let's start by analyzing Jack in the Box's costume.
- Costume headpiece looks like a rooster or a chicken with bright fabric in orange, purple, yellow, and green.
- Costume headpiece also has an upside-down triangle on the forehead.
- Bottom half of the costume is a bright green box with a question mark.
- The costume isn't very mobile, so the person behind the mask is likely not a dancer.
Many fans suspect there's a reason The Masked Singer is being so secretive about the Jack in the Box costume in particular. Before Season 7 of the show premiered, Deadline announced in February 2022 that former President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would participate in The Masked Singer, much to the distress of the American people and several judges on the show.
Jack in the Box on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Jack in the Box mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Due to the mystery around the character, there could be many famous people who volunteered for the Jack in the Box mask. However, many fans suspect that due to a lack of promotional material for Jack in the Box that the person under the mask is Rudy Giuliani. The lack of promotional material could be due to the extreme backlash producers faced once Deadline had reported Giuliani would be joining the show.
If fans are wrong, here are a few other options who could be under the Jack in the Box mask:
- Jack Black
- Alec Baldwin
- Seth Rogan
So, who is Jack in the Box on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is ...
Jack in the Box hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Check out new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.