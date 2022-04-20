Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Jack in the Box mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Due to the mystery around the character, there could be many famous people who volunteered for the Jack in the Box mask. However, many fans suspect that due to a lack of promotional material for Jack in the Box that the person under the mask is Rudy Giuliani. The lack of promotional material could be due to the extreme backlash producers faced once Deadline had reported Giuliani would be joining the show.