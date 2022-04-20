Who Is Queen Cobra on 'The Masked Singer'?By Anna Garrison
Apr. 20 2022, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
The stakes are higher than ever on Season 7 of The Masked Singer, as many of the early costumes have been revealed. This season, characters have been sorted into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, for added fun. Although Queen Cobra is one of The Bads, new hints suggest she's not all that she seems to be.
Dressed in a sparkly purple, blue, and pink outfit decorated heavily with rhinestones, Queen Cobra's ensemble is surely fit for royalty! Viewers have been eager to discover who's in the costume, so read on for more info — including clues about Queen Cobra's identity and our best guesses for who is behind the mask.
Who is Queen Cobra on 'The Masked Singer'? Here are the clues:
During a preview for Team Bad, Queen Cobra revealed a few clues to get fans started on their guesses before her official episode performance. Here's what we know about Queen Cobra so far:
- She is "charmed by music."
- Her costume was designed for "full mobility" to allow Queen Cobra's killer dance moves to shine.
- Her costume also contains a basket to pop in and out of.
- Her "First Clue" is a superhero with a question mark on his chest, which could indicate Superman.
Fans will have to look forward to more clues when Queen Cobra's episode officially airs on April 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.
Queen Cobra on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Queen Cobra mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Fans have a few theories about who could be the serpent Queen on The Masked Singer. According to Twitter users, the superhero clue could refer to Teri Hatcher, who played Lois Lane on the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. However, others aren't as convinced and suggested young actress Peyton List, who stars in the TV show Cobra Kai.
Other guesses that fans have posed so far:
- Taylor Swift (long legs, song called "Superman," snake imagery)
- Tamar Braxton
- Lucy Liu (potentially alongside her Charlie's Angels co-stars)
- A group of three to five different women (as suggested by ScreenRant and YouTuber Joey Contino)
So, who is Queen Cobra on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Queen Cobra hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!