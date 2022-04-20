Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Queen Cobra mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Fans have a few theories about who could be the serpent Queen on The Masked Singer. According to Twitter users, the superhero clue could refer to Teri Hatcher, who played Lois Lane on the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. However, others aren't as convinced and suggested young actress Peyton List, who stars in the TV show Cobra Kai.