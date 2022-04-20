Who Is Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer'?By Michelle Stein
Apr. 20 2022, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Season 7 of The Masked Singer kicked off on March 9, 2022, and fans of the Fox series can't get enough of the elaborate costumes or the air of mystery. This time around, the contestants have been sorted into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.
Among the characters on Team Cuddly is Baby Mammoth. Ahead of a full clue package, The Masked Singer viewers already had some theories about what her true identity might be. Keep reading to learn about her clues and some of the most popular guesses so far.
Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Baby Mammoth made her big debut on the April 20, 2022 episode of The Masked Singer. She joined four other contestants — Jack in the Box, Space Bunny, Queen Cobra, and The Prince — in the third group to go head-to-head for Season 7.
The first clue, which was given ahead of Baby Mammoth's first performance, was:
- a pair of red shoes (ruby slippers, perhaps?)
Other than that, there isn't too much to go on just yet.
"When Team Cuddly asked me to join them, I packed my trunk straight," Baby Mammoth said in her preview, which was filled with gloriously corny puns. "Don't wanna blow my own trumpet, but this voice needs to be heard. And I'm totally gonna ice out the other teams ... I believe I can win that Golden Mask — I wooly, wooly do."
Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Baby Mammoth mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Although there's not much information about Baby Mammoth, fans have still been sharing their theories about her identity via social media. One Twitter user guessed, "I believe that Baby Mammoth is Lea Michele, because the ruby shoes mean that she was the voice of Dorothy in Legend of Oz: Dorothy's Return movie!"
Other guesses so far include:
- Stevie Nicks
- Liza Minnelli
One person tweeted: "Me and my newfound interest in The Masked Singer staying up to see if the Baby Mammoth is Stevie Nicks."
Another Twitter user acknowledged the Stevie Nicks theory while throwing out a different guess altogether. "Someone on instagram thought this baby mammoth was Stevie Nicks, and given the height of the person, it might be," they tweeted. "But this clue is giving me Judy garland vibes and someone on twitter said Liza Minnelli who’s Judy’s daughter so I think maybe it’s Liza or someone from the era."
Yet another person was inspired to tune into the Fox series solely because of the Liza rumor. They tweeted, "I don't usually watch The Masked Singer, but given the rumor mill is buzzing that the baby mammoth might be Liza (even though I very much doubt it) ... May have to watch just in case."
So, who is Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Baby Mammoth hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet, but we'll be sure to update as soon as they are!
Be sure to catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.