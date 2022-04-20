Who Is Space Bunny on 'The Masked Singer'? What We KnowBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 20 2022, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
We're already quite a way through The Masked Singer Season 7, and as usual, the show has delivered constant hilarity, musical moments, and surprises to delight the whole family. One character who has yet to be revealed but is certainly drawing a lot of attention this season is Space Bunny, the furry intergalactic creature blasting off to a television set near you.
With all of that being said, who exactly is Space Bunny on this season of The Masked Singer? Let's unpack all of the known details so far.
Space Bunny on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Considering the fact that we're already deep into Season 7, fans have quite a few clues to go off of when attempting to determine who Space Bunny actually is:
- They've achieved a lot throughout their career.
- They have a signature bellowing laugh.
- Their costume is flame resistant and has an oxygen tank.
- They have a light-up cottontail.
- They sang calypso music briefly in the teaser.
- The state of North Carolina was shown.
Space Bunny on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Space Bunny mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Given the amount of time that has elapsed so far this season and the various performances that fans have seen, some have already begun to formulate guesses about who the person in the Space Bunny costume is. The most common concencus seems to be that it's singer Shaggy.
Under a video of Space Bunny's performance, one commenter wrote, "I lost my dad when I was 8 years old. One of his absolute favorite singers was Shaggy. Him and my mom's song was 'Angel.' I'm now 17 and have listened to 'Angel' and '[It] Wasn't Me' at least a billion times, and listening to this, there is no way that this is anybody other than Shaggy. I would bet everything on it."
"This can't be anyone else other than Shaggy," chimed in another user.
If it isn't Shaggy, here are a few other potential celebrities that people have mentioned:
- Rudy Giuliani
- Harry Belafonte
- Pitbull
- Clay Aiken
- George Lopez
- DC Young Fly
- Michael Jordan
- Ziggy Marley
So who is Space Bunny on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is ...
As of the time of writing, Space Bunny's identity has not yet been confirmed on Season 7 of The Masked Singer, but we'll be sure to update and include it when it does!
Be sure to check out new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.