Who Is Prince on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We KnowBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 20 2022, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
The third and final batch of characters on Season 7 of The Masked Singer are about to hit the stage, and there's plenty of mystery surrounding one of the new faces: Prince. The royal toad is a member of "Team Good," and fans are dying to know who's behind that majestic costume.
So, who exactly is Prince on this season of The Masked Singer? Here's everything we know so far.
Prince on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
In a preview of Team Good, fans received a few clues ahead of Prince's official episode performance. Here's what we know about the amphibian so far:
- He is "every part of real royal."
- He sang "You're All I Need to Get by" while trying on the costume's headpiece.
- The "First Clue" features him sporting a blue and gold letterman jacket, with No. 30 on the front.
Fans can look forward to more clues when Prince's episode officially airs on April 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.
Prince on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Prince mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Following the release of the first clue, many Masked Singer fans believe the letterman jacket could refer to Steph Curry. The 34-year-old NBA superstar wears the number 30, and plays for the Golden State Warriors (the franchise colors are blue and gold).
Additionally, other guesses stick within the sports realm. In a sneak peak, Jenny McCarthy thinks A-Rod is behind the Prince mask, while Robin Thicke believe it's Derek Jeter; either way, both saw a diamond ring and immediately thought of a baseball diamond.
Nevertheless, several Twitter users believe actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson is Prince. After Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Instagram that Prince is her "celeb bestie," everyone and their mother connected the dots since the actress knows Cheyenne.
Other guesses for Prince include:
- Ricky Martin
- Randy Johnson
- Terrell Davis
So, who is Prince on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is ...
Prince hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Check out new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.