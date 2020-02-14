We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: lifetime

Kirstie Alley Plays Suzanne in Lifetime's New 'You Can't Take My Daughter'

Jenny Craig darling and Cheers alum Kirstie Alley is back in the spotlight following her short-lived 2016 comeback in the Lea Michele and Emma Roberts FOX series, Scream Queens.

This time around, Kirstie is taking on the role of Suzanne in the new ripped-from-headlines Lifetime movie, You Can't Take My Daughter, which is already garnering praise for its brave performances and captivating storytelling.