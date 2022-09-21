Who Is Under the Knight's Helmet on 'The Masked Singer?' Here Are Our Guesses

Spoiler alert: While we don't know for sure who is behind the Knight mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Since there are only a limited number of clues at this time, the Knight's identity is anyone's guess at this point.

One user on Reddit guessed David Copperfield, reasoning that "Copperfield was knighted by the French court. His magic also ties into the golden goose and its role in Grimms' Fairy Tales."

Some have suggested that the Knight is possibly Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, since he is a veteran of Game of Thrones, where he played a knight and carried a sword.