Fans Are Worried That the Migos May Have Broken up for Good

Fans Are Worried That the Migos May Have Broken up for GoodBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 19 2022, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
It looks like the Migos may have some “Straightenin'” to do — pun intended! Ever since the hip-hop music trio stepped on the scene in 2008, fans have been in awe with their artistry. The group is known for creating trap music with a dose of mumble rap that has shifted the genre and influenced their ever-growing fanbase. Thanks to the Migos' hit songs that include “Versace,” “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” and more, the group has been a mainstay in hip-hop for more than a decade.
However, it appears that trouble may be looming within the group.
Hip-hop fans know that groups rarely stay together. While the Migos have all released solo projects, the group has always come together to make music. However, social media has been buzzing about the group possibly going their separate ways for good.
So, did the Migos break up? Here’s everything that we know.
Fans believe the Migos broke up after Offset and his wife, Cardi B, unfollowed Takeoff and Quavo on Instagram.
Will hip-hop lose another top-selling group? According to social media users, that may be the case with the Migos. Per Hypebeast, Twitter user @Kurrco noticed that Offset and Cardi B unfollowed both Takeoff and Quavo. It’s unclear when the hip-hop couple hit the unfollow button, but the Twitter user shared the revelation on the platform on May 18, 2022.
Keep in mind, celebrities unfollow one another all the time. So, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the trio is currently at odds with each other or one person. Not to mention, some artists tend to unfollow or change the aesthetics of their social media pages before releasing a new project.
In other words, it’s best not to jump to conclusions.
Representatives for the Migos have yet to address the rumors, so fans may be speaking prematurely about the possible breakup. So, it’ll be best for fans to play the waiting game and see what comes of this new development.
Takeoff and Quavo are dropping new music under the alias Unc and Phew.
The Migos breakup rumors are enough to cause quite a stir online, but fans may be rolling with the narrative due to a recent announcement from Takeoff and Quavo.
On May 18, 2022, Quavo took to Instagram to share the cover art for his single with Takeoff titled “Hotel Lobby.” The track will be released under the moniker Unc and Phew, which pays homage to their familial ties. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle.
“Hotel Lobby” is set to be released on Friday, May 20, 2022.
However, it has not been confirmed if the single will jumpstart an album for the pair. But, if the Atlanta MCs ultimately decide to do a project together, it shouldn’t be an issue. After all, the Migos have all worked on their own projects over the years. So, two of the three pairing together shouldn’t make a difference.
But, since social media is known to be the land of all things messy, it’s no surprise that the breakup rumors have been running rampant. However, only time will tell if the Migos have disbanded.