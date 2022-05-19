Fans Are Worried That the Migos May Have Broken up for Good

It looks like the Migos may have some “Straightenin'” to do — pun intended! Ever since the hip-hop music trio stepped on the scene in 2008, fans have been in awe with their artistry. The group is known for creating trap music with a dose of mumble rap that has shifted the genre and influenced their ever-growing fanbase. Thanks to the Migos' hit songs that include “Versace,” “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” and more, the group has been a mainstay in hip-hop for more than a decade.

However, it appears that trouble may be looming within the group.