Who Is Maize on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Believe It's This Former Food Network Star

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Maize mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Although we don't have a performance to help us further solidify our guesses of the celebrity behind the mask, some viewers are convinced that Paula Deen may be the star in question. After all, fans shared that the chef is known for her corn casserole. Other believe that Rachel Ray is a slid pick since she's known to incorporate butter into many of her recipes. And surprisingly, some fans have their money on Megan Thee Stallion being behind the mask since she was featured on BTS' hit song "Butter."