Maize on The Masked Singer
Who Is Maize on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Believe It's This Former Food Network Star

Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 12 2022, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Season 8 of Fox's The Masked Singer has been the talk of social media. The show follows famous names hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes that belt out various tunes while leaving a panel of judges and viewers make guesses about their identity.

As each week passes, viewers and judges find themselves debating about the Masked Singer. Additionally, some celebrities have certain things in common, which makes it easy for viewers and the judges to sometimes mix them up. And of course, the identity of the Maize is no exception.

Unfortunately, Maize has yet to hit the stage, but there are a few clues and guesses to work with.

Maise on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox
Maize on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Although fans are waiting with bated breath for the famous face behind the Maize costume to showcase their talent, there are a few clues that can help us dwindle down our list, courtesy of two TikTok clue packages.

  • A small package of butter
  • A clip of the Maize sharing that they "really like corn" and that "not everyone has to like it to be the best."
Maize on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Maize mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Although we don't have a performance to help us further solidify our guesses of the celebrity behind the mask, some viewers are convinced that Paula Deen may be the star in question. After all, fans shared that the chef is known for her corn casserole. Other believe that Rachel Ray is a slid pick since she's known to incorporate butter into many of her recipes. And surprisingly, some fans have their money on Megan Thee Stallion being behind the mask since she was featured on BTS' hit song "Butter."

Paula Deen. Rachel Ray, and Megan Thee Stallion
Source: GETTY IMAGES
Other Maize guesses have included:

So, who is Maize on The Masked Singer? The answer is...

Maize hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

