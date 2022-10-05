Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
Fortune Teller 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' Has a Kardashian Connection

By

Oct. 5 2022, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Buckle up because Season 8 of The Masked Singer is one wild ride. If you're just tuning in now, the show follows costumed celebrities as they perform musical numbers for a panel of judges (and the audience!) to guess who is beneath the mask.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are determined to figure out who is performing onstage, but the clues have been getting trickier to decode. Who is the Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer? Let's discuss our best guesses.

Fortune Teller 'The Masked Singer.'
Source: FOX
Article continues below advertisement

Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

While an official clue package for Fortune Teller hasn't been revealed yet, we do have a few hints as to who could be under the mask.

L-R: Lamar Odom, Lou Bega, Scott Disick
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Fortune Teller mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

So far, our best guess as to who could be under the Fortune Teller mask is Lamar Odom. In addition to being connected to the Kardashians through his previous marriage to Khloé Kardashian, Lamar was born in Queens and has discussed his journey with addiction at length, which could be connected to the hourglass clue.

Article continues below advertisement

Additional guesses include:

  • Lou Bega
  • Scott Disick
  • Steve Harvey
  • Tom Hanks

So, who is Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …

Fortune Teller hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 (SPOILERS)

Who Is Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer'? Judges Were Shocked to Learn It Was THIS Boy Band Member (SPOILERS)

Pi-Rat on 'The Masked Singer' Isn't Afraid of a Challenge — Who Is He? (SPOILERS)

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.