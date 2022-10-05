Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' Has a Kardashian Connection
Buckle up because Season 8 of The Masked Singer is one wild ride. If you're just tuning in now, the show follows costumed celebrities as they perform musical numbers for a panel of judges (and the audience!) to guess who is beneath the mask.
Fans are determined to figure out who is performing onstage, but the clues have been getting trickier to decode. Who is the Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer? Let's discuss our best guesses.
Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
While an official clue package for Fortune Teller hasn't been revealed yet, we do have a few hints as to who could be under the mask.
- The Mask-ray clue revealed an hourglass.
- Fortune Teller is a genie-like figure that sometimes sits in a booth, likely a nod to Zoltar.
- A preview clip hints that the character is from Queens and connected to The Kardashians.
Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Fortune Teller mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
So far, our best guess as to who could be under the Fortune Teller mask is Lamar Odom. In addition to being connected to the Kardashians through his previous marriage to Khloé Kardashian, Lamar was born in Queens and has discussed his journey with addiction at length, which could be connected to the hourglass clue.
Additional guesses include:
- Lou Bega
- Scott Disick
- Steve Harvey
- Tom Hanks
So, who is Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …
Fortune Teller hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.