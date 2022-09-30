Khloé Kardashian's Brain Scan Shows Emotional Trauma She Attributes to Relationship Drama

On the latest episode of the Hulu reality show The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian got a firsthand look at her brain trauma as she and sister Kendall Jenner visited psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen.

Both Khloé and Kendall underwent a SPECT scan, or single-photon emission computerized tomography. “SPECT looks at blood flow and activity,” Dr. Amen explained to the sisters. “It looks at how your brain works.”