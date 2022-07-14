Distractify
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter, True, Is About to Be a Big Sister

Pippa Raga
By

Jul. 14 2022

Oh baby! In news no fan of The Kardashians could have seen coming, Good American CEO Khloé Kardashian is set to welcome another child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

So, what exactly is going on with these famous exes, and what is the due date of Khloé Kardashian's newest bundle of joy? Keep reading for everything we know, including whether the couple have rekindled their romance, or whether the socialite is seeing anyone new.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is expecting a child via surrogate. When is the due date?

Surprise! Khloé and Tristan's 4-year-old, True, will be getting a sibling — amid all of the drama publicly surrounding the former couple. As fans of the famous family know, Khloé and Tristan have been on-again, off-again, on-again, and most recently, off once again, after paternity results confirmed that Tristan fathered a son with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols... while he and KKhloéloe were technically still an item.

The scandal, which unfolded in December 2021 when Maralee sued Tristan over child support, was something Hulu viewers got to see more closely toward the end of the first season of The Kardashians. As it turns out, Khloé herself found out "what Tristan [was] doing with the rest of the world," she said during a June episode. "But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f--king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed."

A rep for the reality star asserted that Khloé would indeed be growing her family on July 13 in a statement to Us Weekly. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," they said. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Given this timeline, it appears the decision to have a second child together preceded Khloé and Tristan's most recent dramatic split. It also suggests the baby's birth is "imminent," according to TMZ, who first broke the news. The celebrity news outlet speculates the child could be due "within days" or might "already have been born in the last day or so."

Are Khloé and Tristan back together?

According to multiple outlets, the basketball player and Strong Looks Better Naked author are on amicable terms, as they continue to co-parent True, but sources vehemently deny that they have reconciled, per In Touch Weekly. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” they said.

However, Khloé might no longer be completely single, E! News writes. The outlet shares that the socialite is in the "early stages" of a relationship with a private equity investor who was introduced to her by big sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party earlier this summer.

