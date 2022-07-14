Khloé Kardashian's Daughter, True, Is About to Be a Big Sister

Oh baby! In news no fan of The Kardashians could have seen coming, Good American CEO Khloé Kardashian is set to welcome another child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

So, what exactly is going on with these famous exes, and what is the due date of Khloé Kardashian's newest bundle of joy? Keep reading for everything we know, including whether the couple have rekindled their romance, or whether the socialite is seeing anyone new.