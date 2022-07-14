Another Baby Is Reportedly on the Way for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson but There's a Twist!
Look, this world is an absolute nightmare, so please grab that happiness whenever and wherever you can. We're also talking to incredibly wealthy people whose problems are cushioned by having access to certain things that those of us in a different tax bracket simply cannot attain. One such joy is having children with someone you love, even if that someone has cheated on you multiple times.
Despite the many times Tristan Thompson has stepped out on Khloe Kardashian, it was recently reported that a bun was in someone's oven. Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having another baby? Here's what we know about this frisky business.
Is Khloe Kardashian having another baby? Reports claim that Khloe and Tristan used a surrogate.
TMZ recently reported that the on-again-off-again couple is expecting a second child, but Khloe won't be doing the heavy lifting this time. "Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the baby will be born via surrogate," and if that isn't shocking enough, this birth is mere days away! Another source claims the baby might have already been born.
It's rare that a secret like this can be successfully kept, especially when it concerns a family as deeply entrenched in the media as the Kardashians are.
Clearly the only people who really know what's going on with Khloe and Tristan are Khloe and Tristan themselves, however having another child with the man who just can't keep his balls in his own court does seem a little dysfunctional. The couple currently co-parents their 4-year-old daughter True, which seems to be working out just fine, but a new baby is stressful. (Sorry, it's stressful if you don't have money.)
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?
An easier question to answer might be, "How many days are left on planet Earth before it melts into oblivion and floats off into the four corners of the universe?" Some recent signs definitely point to yes, but this is a question we would like to ask our Magic 8 Ball a few more times.
According to Seventeen, Khloe shared a now-deleted Instagram story on June 19, wherein she thanked Tristan for sending her a shocking amount of flowers. Could they be related to the birth of a new baby?
Two days before the field's worth of flowers arrived, Khloe put a stop to some rumors that she was seeing another NBA player. Popular Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi shared this rumor in their stories, which was subsequently picked up by the Kardashian Social Instagram account. Khloe herself chimed in via the comments. "Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile," she wrote.
Who knows what's going on — Are Khloe and Tristan back together or do they remain broken up? Is there a new baby somewhere or is this just wishful paparazzi thinking? Regardless, it will certainly make for an interesting second season of The Kardashians. Let's hope this time that Khloe is more aware of the goings on in her own life. We want good things for her!