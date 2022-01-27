Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Latest Paternity Scandal

Papa is a rolling stone! It’s no secret that Tristan Thompson puts more time and effort into his extracurricular activities in the bedroom than into his time on the court. Over the years, social media has watched with disgust as he’s been implicated in cheating scandal after scandal, all to be taken back by Khloé Kardashian. And it appears that he still hasn’t grasped the concept of keeping his dalliances behind closed doors.