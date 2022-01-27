Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Latest Paternity Scandal

Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Latest Paternity ScandalBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 27 2022, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Papa is a rolling stone! It’s no secret that Tristan Thompson puts more time and effort into his extracurricular activities in the bedroom than into his time on the court. Over the years, social media has watched with disgust as he’s been implicated in cheating scandal after scandal, all to be taken back by Khloé Kardashian. And it appears that he still hasn’t grasped the concept of keeping his dalliances behind closed doors.
Reports share that the Sacramento Kings power forward was caught yet again with a mystery woman, via a TikTok video. And while it’s unclear if Tristan is a single man — since Khloé’s forgiving nature is comparable to that of Jesus Christ — social media users have been dragging him relentlessly. Here’s what we know.
Tristan Thompson was recently spotted at a Milwaukee bar with a female companion.
Old habits die hard! According to Page Six, via TikTok user Tricia Caracoza, the athlete was spotted having a grand ol' time with an unknown woman sitting on his lap at a Milwaukee bar on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
The caption reads: “Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash,” with the hashtags #tristanthompson #khloekardashian, #garbage, #fyp, and #elfit up.
In another video, Tricia explained that Tristan visited the bar after the Sacramento Kings played the Milwaukee Bucks. Making matters worse, Tricia says that Tristan was not happy with the idea of her possibly recording him.
“No videos, please,” he allegedly said.
“I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him,” Tricia says. “Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together? That’s exactly why. Tristan is a dog.”
Social media users have since slammed Tristan Thompson for the TikTok video.
Even though reports share that the former couple has been broken up for some time, social media users are not buying it. After all, Khloé has taken the man back multiple times.
People online wasted no time ripping the NBA star a new one for basically not being able to keep his nose clean. From jokes about him finding ways to embarrass Khloé every day to the fact that he has a daughter named True, social media users are laying it on thick.
Not to mention, Tristan has also admitted that he is the father of a newborn boy after his former personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit. Even though he was adamant about not being the father, his Jan. 3, 2022 Instagram Stories post shows that tests proved otherwise.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," the first slide began. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."
Tristan is now a father of three.
As of now, neither Tristan nor Khloé has made a comment about the viral TikTok video. But, social media users are convinced that both parties will remain silent.