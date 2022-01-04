How Many Times Did Tristan Thompson Cheat on Khloe Kardashian? Here's a Breakdown of the Scandals

In 2021, an Instagram model named Sydney Chase came forward with alleged details about her rumored affair with Tristan. According to Page Six, she claims Tristan tried to get in touch with her after she spoke out about their secret relationship on Instagram and TikTok. She says she has text message receipts to prove she isn't lying. Some fans believe she’s nothing more than a clout chaser, but other fans think she might be telling the truth based on Tristan's track record.