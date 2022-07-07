People Are Calling Bette Midler a TERF — Here's What Really Happened

Bette Midler recently came under fire after a tweet she posted responding to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The post in question could be easily interpreted as TERF rhetoric.

“Women of the world! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives, and even of our name!” Bette tweeted. “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on Earth owes you!”