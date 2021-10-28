7 of the Best Disney Halloween Movies for Your Spooky-Season Watch List

7 of the Best Disney Halloween Movies for Your Spooky-Season Watch ListBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 28 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
It’s the spookiest time of the year — Halloween! While many of us are trying to figure out our plans for the festive weekend, it’s only right to fit a Halloween watch party in your schedule. After all, it’s the perfect way to feast on your favorite candy while getting a few screams in.
From kid-friendly films to thrillers that’ll likely keep you up at night, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, most would agree that Disney movies easily reign supreme. They allow us to channel our inner child while also offering intriguing plots. With that in mind, it’s time to explore the seven best Disney Halloween movies worthy of adding to your spooky-season watch list.
Halloweentown (1998)
There is so much to say about the cult-favorite movie that everyone loves. Halloweentown follows young Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) and her siblings who go on an adventure-filled journey once their grandmother Aggie (Debbie Reynolds) flies into town. From learning about witches, warlocks, ghouls, and more, Halloweentown is always a treat for the children.
Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
The sequel to the original is all about teenage Marnie, her sister Sophie, and beloved grandmother Aggie teaming up to ruin the plans of a warlock’s son using powerful spells to shift the state of the world.
Halloweentown High (2004)
Marnie continues her journey in the world of magic as she bets that nothing bad will happen to the kids of Halloweentown who shift gears and attend school in the mortal world. While there are a few twists and turns along the way, everything ends up all OK.
Return to Halloweentown (2006)
In the film, Marnie (Sara Paxton) embarks on her 18th year and scores a full scholarship to Witch University, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Marnie discovers that dark forces are trying to control her magic.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
There’s no way you can get through Halloween without watching Hocus Pocus. After Max (Omri Katz), his sister, Dani (Thora Birch), and their friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) explore an abandoned house, they accidentally free three evil witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy). Now they have to race to steal the witches' book of spells in order to keep them from being immortal.
Twitches (2005)
Starring twin sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley, Twitches is all about two teen witches — who were separated at birth and adopted by two different families — meeting on their 21st birthday. They work together and use their powers to save the world where they were born and where their birth mother still lives.
Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
In this Disney flick, Adam (Matt O’Leary) and his sister Chelsea (Laura Vandervoort) are determined to get their mom out of the house so they could follow through with their own plans. However, after landing their single mom on a date with a handsome man, they later realize that he might just be a vampire.