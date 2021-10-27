5 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Have Won Over Social Media in 2021

5 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Have Won Over Social Media in 2021By Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 27 2021, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, spooky season is officially upon us! As many of us try to figure out the best Halloween costume for the festivities, it can be useful to take a few cues from our favorite celebrities. Not only do they mostly come in major clutch on the creative front, stars are also a great way to gauge what’s hot and which looks you should avoid like the plague.
This year, Halloween happens to fall on a Sunday. That means the weekend will be filled with countless soirees to celebrate the holiday, so we totally expect for celebs to go the extra mile in the costume department. Get comfortable as we share 2021’s best celebrity Halloween costumes.
Megan Thee Stallion (Pinhead from 'Hellraiser')
Hot girls always take their costume game to the next level! Aside from Megan’s supreme rap skills, the Houston native is never shy about going all out for the spooky season. This time around, the “Captain Hook” femcee left social media in awe with her costume as Pinhead from Hellraiser. Of course, the baddie gave us a sexy upgrade of the costume, donning a thin leather bodysuit, leather boots, and a leather train, paired with a white-painted bald head, pins, and black makeup.
Doja Cat (Princess Kida from 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire')
The “Get Into It Yuh” hitmaker served up warrior princess vibes as the beloved Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire. In a perfect look for her costume-themed birthday party, the 26-year-old rang in a new year by showing off her gorgeous figure in a get-up that’s a dead ringer for the Disney character.
Normani (A Goldfish, "Nemo's Girl")
The songstress always slays when she hits the streets and her goldfish look was no exception. Normani stepped out in a scaly orange mini dress with matching fins, platform heels, and wavy tresses that looked like she’d come fresh out of water (in a good way, of course!).
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen)
The newly engaged couple is giving us til-death-do-us-part vibes with their costumes as rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. The racy pair had a shaky reputations as Sid was once accused of murdering Nancy. However, he was never able to respond to those claims as he was found dead before the trial. Let’s hope Travis and Kourtney don’t have a similar ending.
Rickey Thompson (A Fish)
This influencer sure knows his way around Halloween fashion. Aside from serving major face with a colorful, metallic beat, Rickey donned a gorgeous set of pearl necklaces, a pink mesh cut-out top that emulates fish scales, and a pink half-short-half-pant look that the style gods would grade an A+.
Flo Milli (New York from 'Flavor of Love')
Calling all OG reality show fans! Rapper Flo Milli understood the assignment and may have won Halloween with this number! The “May I” femcee decided to dress up as the queen of reality television, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, from VH1’s Flavor of Love. Stepping out in a baby blue dress reminiscent of the outfit New York wore on the second season of the show, Flo knocked this look out of the park. Her saying, “It’s Flo Milli s--t, b---h,” pays homage to the reality star while also letting Flo's own personality shine.