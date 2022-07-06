LGBTQ Pride Doesn't End With June — Here Are Some Ways to Celebrate Pride All Year Round

The month of June is commonly celebrated as LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States. This month-long celebration commemorates the Stonewall Riots of June 1969, in which queer folks banded together to stand against oppression and discrimination. LGBTQ folks and allies use June to celebrate sexuality and identity in a welcoming and all-encompassing space.

But spoiler alert: LGBTQ Pride still exists outside of June. People don't stop being trans or gay or allies just because July comes around.