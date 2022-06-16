7 Hilarious Gay Comedians Who Slay Every Performance

Pre-2022, Jerrod Carmichael wouldn’t have even made it onto this list, considering he only came out to the public in his most recent HBO stand-up special, Rothaniel, directed by Bo Burnham. Jerrod shares in his special, “I had a secret. One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

It’s a moving moment in a provocative and hilarious special that reinvigorated our appreciation for Jerrod’s all-time great comedy.