Why Wasn't Bo Burnham at the 2022 Grammy Awards? The Comedian Just Won His First Grammy

If you know Bo, you know he essentially vanishes from the internet in between the releases of his masterfully executed projects — whether it be an intricate one-man show or a wildly relatable feature film — so, it wouldn't be incorrect to call him an introvert of sorts. Bo has even called himself a quiet and anxious person, stating that he "started to get in [his] head a little bit more" at around 15 or 16 years old. We're not implying that this is the reason he wasn't at the Grammy Awards, however.