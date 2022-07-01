People Are Angry a Trans Character Is Buying Menstrual Pads in Disney’s ‘Baymax’ Series

Disney has found itself in a lot of hot water recently. The mega corporation has been accused of "pandering" several times in the past and being selective when it comes to addressing human rights issues. Shareholders in the company have said that while Disney is sure to champion diversity in its story-telling, they also filmed Mulan in the direct vicinity where over 2 million Uyghur Muslims are being gang-raped, chemically castrated, tortured, and enslaved.

But the controversy over Disney Plus's Baymax series seems to be over a trans character being featured in the show and not the company's global business practices with countries that operate concentration camps.