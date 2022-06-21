'Lightyear' Isn't Blasting off at the Box Office as Hoped, but Why?

Chris then tweeted in December 2020: "This [the film] is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

However, when patrons went to see the film upon its June 17, 2022, release date in theaters, they were greeted with a different message that explains how the movie is actually based on the film that Toy Story character Andy saw in 1995 which inspired him to purchase the Buzz Lightyear action figure. Maybe Chris just wasn't relaying the plot correctly at the time.