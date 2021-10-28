Is Tim Allen Canceled? He Might Not Appear in 'Lightyear,' and Fans Want to Know Why

Is Tim Allen Canceled? He Might Not Appear in 'Lightyear,' and Fans Want to Know WhyBy Anna Garrison
Oct. 28 2021, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Actor Tim Allen has been a constant presence in TV and film over the past few decades. Chances are, if you don't recognize his booming voice from Home Improvement or Last Man Standing, you probably recognize him from Toy Story, The Santa Clause, and other kid-friendly media.
Although Tim is cemented in pop culture with his enthusiastic, "To infinity and beyond!" fans are worried he won't be reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming animated feature Lightyear. Has Tim Allen been canceled for his political views? And will he appear in Lightyear after all? Here's everything we know.
Is Tim Allen canceled?
Tim's political views caused a stir when he was falsely accused of writing a pro-Trump Facebook post. The post in question allegedly read, "I wake up every day, and I am grateful that Hillary Clinton is not the president of the United States of America." While Tim's team corrected the error, he has since tried to keep his political views off the radar.
In an episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast in March 2021, Tim said he disliked paying high taxes and not knowing how the government was spending his income. He also claimed taxes were a large part of the reason he leans conservative.
It's no secret that Tim attended ex-President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017 and likened the backlash from his attendance to 1930s Germany, which caused further ire.
He also admitted that he enjoyed the fact Trump was a polarizing figure. "Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that," Tim said. "So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd."
Many people thought his past comments were enough to warrant a cancellation by Disney, and when the first teaser trailer for Lightyear was released and he was no longer voicing the character, some believed that's what was going on. (Instead, Buzz is voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans.)
One Twitter user mused, "So glad Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear. His political beliefs will negatively influence children who watch the film, and he sounds like he's 90 years old anyways."
Is Tim Allen in 'Lightyear'?
Based on the teaser trailer alone, it's hard to tell if Tim Allen makes an appearance in Lightyear, but it doesn't seem like he does. While some may think this means Disney is quietly canceling the actor for his political views, others don't believe that's the case.
One Twitter user explains, "The reason Tim Allen doesn't voice Buzz Lightyear in this is that Tim voices the toy. Chris Evans is the 'real-life' Buzz, and Patrick Warburton is the cartoon Buzz."
The same Twitter user also theorized that Tim will have a cameo in the film because if Tim were really on the outs with Disney, he would not have voiced his iconic character in Toy Story 4, which was released in 2019 (after Tim had already made some comments in support of conservative views).
All in all, it sounds like Disney fans may not have seen the last of Tim Allen. The actor is currently the co-host on Assembly Required for the History Channel.