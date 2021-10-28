Is Tim Allen Canceled? He Might Not Appear in 'Lightyear,' and Fans Want to Know Why

Actor Tim Allen has been a constant presence in TV and film over the past few decades. Chances are, if you don't recognize his booming voice from Home Improvement or Last Man Standing , you probably recognize him from Toy Story , The Santa Clause, and other kid-friendly media.

Although Tim is cemented in pop culture with his enthusiastic, "To infinity and beyond!" fans are worried he won't be reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming animated feature Lightyear. Has Tim Allen been canceled for his political views? And will he appear in Lightyear after all? Here's everything we know.

Is Tim Allen canceled?

Tim's political views caused a stir when he was falsely accused of writing a pro-Trump Facebook post. The post in question allegedly read, "I wake up every day, and I am grateful that Hillary Clinton is not the president of the United States of America." While Tim's team corrected the error, he has since tried to keep his political views off the radar.

In an episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast in March 2021, Tim said he disliked paying high taxes and not knowing how the government was spending his income. He also claimed taxes were a large part of the reason he leans conservative. It's no secret that Tim attended ex-President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017 and likened the backlash from his attendance to 1930s Germany, which caused further ire.

He also admitted that he enjoyed the fact Trump was a polarizing figure. "Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that," Tim said. "So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd."

Many people thought his past comments were enough to warrant a cancellation by Disney, and when the first teaser trailer for Lightyear was released and he was no longer voicing the character, some believed that's what was going on. (Instead, Buzz is voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans.) One Twitter user mused, "So glad Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear. His political beliefs will negatively influence children who watch the film, and he sounds like he's 90 years old anyways."

