Tim Allen's Loving Family Is as Tight-Knit as Ever

Throughout the years, Tim Allen has endeared himself to millions of fans through a variety of television relationships that reflect the genuine man he is in real life. From Home Improvement to Last Man Standing, Tim has captured the role of a true American dad in its entirety.

However, no television role can compare to the husband and father he is in real life. In his career, Tim has made family a focal point of his existence. This is exactly why today he benefits from the loving and profound relationships he has with his daughters and wife. So, who are Tim's kids and wife? Furthermore, what type of net worth has he accrued over the years from his acting roles? Here's an in-depth dive into his life.

Tim Allen's kids represent two different times in his life coming together.

Although Tim is happily married to actress Jane Hajduk, he was previously married to his college sweetheart, Laura Deibel. During that time, the former couple birthed Tim's eldest daughter, Katherine Allen, in 1989. Although the duo split in 1999, they kept things civil for the sake of their daughter.

When Tim and Jane eventually wed in 2006, it only took them three years to welcome Tim's second daughter and their first together, Elizabeth, in 2009. Despite the massive difference in his children's ages, Tim has worked hard to bridge the divide and keep both active and close participants in his life.

Even though he is largely regarded as a great dad, some of his best efforts can still fall to the wayside. Tim told Closer Weekly in 2017 that neither of his daughters actually find him funny. "The older one will roll her eyes, and the younger one just stares at me—I think she’s done with me," he said of his daughter's reactions to his humor.

