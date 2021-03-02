Tim Allen and Richard Karn Are a Dynamic Duo — but Are They Friends in Real Life?

TV personalities Tim Allen and Richard Karn worked together for years. Some may know them from the days they co-starred as Tim and Al on Home Improvement, which ran from 1991 to 1999. Many of us may even wish for a reboot, but it doesn't look as though that's happening anytime soon. Luckily, though, Tim and Richard are back together, and this time, they're hosting a whole new show.

Even though Tim and Richard have been working together for years, people wonder: Are they friends in real life?

Alongside April Wilkerson , Tim and Richard are hosting the competition show Assembly Required . In this series, builders from across the country show off their skills to build and revive household items, and Tim and Richard educate everyone about the history of the items.

Are Tim Allen and Richard Karn friends?

Home Improvement may have ended more than 20 years ago, but that was not the end of Tim and Richard's friendship. All this time, the two have kept in touch and kept their friendship alive. In a tweet about Assembly Required from August 2020, Tim calls Richard an "old buddy" of his. "I've always admired people who repair something instead of replace it," Tim said. "So, I created a competition show with @HISTORY, and my old buddy @TheRichardKarn, to challenge the people who love to get stuff done!"

Source: Getty Images

In fact, Tim has even said that he and the rest of the cast of Home Improvement are still close friends. "All of us are real close," Allen said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I still see Richard way too much, boy, way too much." Tim continued saying that he wanted Richard to join him on Assembly Required because Richard was the "reality side" of Tool Time (the fictional tool show-within-a-show that starred Tim and Richard's Home Improvement characters, Tim Taylor and Al Borland).

