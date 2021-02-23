Meet April Wilkerson, the Resident Expert on 'Assembly Required'

Roughly 30 years after their starring roles in Home Improvement, Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reawakening their love for construction projects with Assembly Required , a new competition series that shines a spotlight on builders from all over their country. But they're not doing it alone! They'll be joined by resident expert April Wilkerson .

Although she may not be a familiar face to some Assembly Required viewers, April is definitely not new to woodworking and construction in general. Here's what we know about the accomplished builder and her role within the highly anticipated program.

Over time, both her Instagram and YouTube pages have become chock-full of handy videos about how to craft beautiful household items for a fraction of the cost most retailers charge.

In February 2013, April apparently had zero knowledge of power tools but was forced to take matters into her own hands when she realized that certain things she wanted for her home were out of her price range. So, she simply built them herself!

According to her official History biography page, April has assumed many titles throughout her career, including "a maker, a DIYer, a woodworker, and a metalworker." With a YouTube following exceeding 1.3 million, she is passionate about building virtually everything she can with her own two hands and encouraging others to do the same by following her beginner-friendly tutorial videos.

Thanks to her impressive following, April was cast as the third member of the Assembly Required cast, and the show is set to premiere on Feb. 23, 2021 on the History Channel.

When April began her blog, she and her husband had a laundry list of home improvement projects they wanted to undertake, which were documented through that page. Over time, her following grew exponentially and she became regarded as one of the most well-known builders on the internet.

Born in 1987 in Texas, April graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2012 with a degree in business management. That's obviously a bit of a far cry from her current career pursuits. That's because she initially considered woodworking to be a hobby that she did on the side. And that's exactly what it was... until she started going viral online.

'Assembly Required' will be much different from the fictitious 'Tool Time.'

Per the show's official description, Assembly Required will focus on spotlighting talented builders from across the nation who will compete to win a grand prize through a variety of construction-related tasks. Each episode will feature three builders who are given a build to complete in 90 minutes.

After the first round, one contestant is eliminated and the other two advance to the next challenge which lasts for a full five days. After the five days are up, one of the remaining contestants is declared the winner of $5,000 and a fun souvenir from the show.