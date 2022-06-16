'Lightyear' Actor Efren Ramirez Talks Film's Central Message of "Hope" (EXCLUSIVE)

In 1995, audiences were introduced to Buzz Lightyear in the film Toy Story after Andy's parents purchased the young boy the action figure. Andy was so excited to receive Buzz because the character was from his favorite movie. Well, Lightyear follows that movie.

"Lightyear follows up on the [origin] story of Buzz Lightyear, on the actual character rather than just the toy," Efren explained to Distractify. "They decided to move onward with exploring not just the toy characters, but the actual characters."

Adding, "They can explore the character of [Buzz] Lightyear and what he actually went through as a spaceman, as an astronaut."