As if racism and hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) weren't alarming enough, a Korean American woman named Christina Yuna Lee was recently murdered in her own Chinatown apartment in New York City. Her untimely and tragic death is the latest incident in an ongoing string of violence against pan-Asian Americans throughout the United States. If you're in a position to provide assistance, you may want to consider supporting these AAPI charities.Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on a startling rise ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Communities all over the country have been plagued by murders, brutality, and mass shootings targeting them because of their race. With tensions over the pandemic constantly hanging over people's heads, there's never a bad time to show your support for those who are suffering, especially during times of violence.Here is a brief list of AAPI charities you can support.The Asian American FoundationThe Asian American Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to rallying movements that protect Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from discriminatory practices and hate crimes. This organization has previously raised more than $1 billion which is being put toward funding efforts for better representation for AAPI folks in the United States. You can donate what you can to the organization and even keep abreast of rallies and educational panels in support of AAPI.Asian American Advocacy FundThis grassroots organization fights for civil and human rights for AAPI and Native Hawaiians residing in Georgia. The Asian American Advocacy Fund is always accepting donations to provide social welfare for pan-Asian Americans experiencing marginalization. Their official site also provides calls to action that allow you to email senators about hateful practices and even hosts voting resources for people to take part in local elections.The Asian American Journalists AssociationThe Asian American Journalists Association is another non-profit that advocates for diversity and fair treatment within the journalism industry, carving ways for AAPI journalists to be included in major coverage and newsroom leadership. The organization fights for inclusion within journalism and even provides resources for donations, mental health, and scholarships and internships for students.The Asian American FederationThe Asian American Federation advocates for new policies and public awareness that support the pan-Asian American community. With donation buttons, support resources for mental health and financial stability, and an email newsletter you can sign up for, the organization has plenty of avenues for you to show your support however you can.Asian Americans for EqualityAsian Americans for Equality is a Manhattan-based non-profit organization founded in Chinatown in 1974. They are dedicated to raising awareness and funds to provide low-income immigrant communities with food and clothes, financial assistance, and small business support.Asian Americans Advancing JusticeSince 1991, Asian Americans Advancing Justice has worked to bring attention to crises facing the pan-Asian American community. Along with a donation button, the organization also provides fact sheets for voter rights and help with citizenship, as well as links to conferences and internships.