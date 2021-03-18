Posting a Yellow Square on Instagram Is a Controversial Move, But Why?

Much like the black squares shared by many users during the summer 2020 protests against police brutality , now yellow squares have come to take on a similar meaning, albeit for a different group.

Hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on a serious uptick since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to VOA News, hate crimes against Asian-Americans have spiked about 150 percent in major U.S. cities.

Now, tensions are more heightened than ever in the wake of another deadly mass shooting. This time, the attack took place in Atlanta on March 16, 2021, leaving left eight people dead. Six of those eight individuals were Asian women, per The New York Times.