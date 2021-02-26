This German Radio Network Is Being Called Out for Racism Against BTS & the Asian Community

Matthias Matuschik went on air calling BTS a virus like COVID and said he hoped a vaccine for them would be available soon. He then says (this is roughly translated from German), "Nothing against South Korea. You cannot say I'm xenophobic only because of a boy band from South Korea...I have a car from South Korea...Korea rules. Well, South Korea. But BTS actually did a MTV Unplugged; for a boy band, Unplugged is already a paradox in itself." He called BTS "f***wts" and said they should go to North Korea.

"For this, you [BTS] are gonna go on vacation to North Korea for the next 20 years." He then finished with, "This was the moderation for 'Fix You,' but for the Coldplay version, because everything else you can throw away."

A Twitter user who posted the video wrote, "not only being racist towards bts but also to the whole entire asian community. being a racist is not an opinion, you offended every asian that heard this. this kind of racism should not be tolerated."