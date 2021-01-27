'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond's Recently Surfaced Racist Video Is Hard to Watch

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond got a lot of (deserved) heat for posting a racist video that mocked the Asian community. Brandi originally shared the video in 2017, but it was recently resurfaced by cast member Steve Kemble. And it's really pretty horrifying and disappointing — to say the least.

On Jan. 4, Brandi tweeted an apology, saying, "A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity. I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions." Though many felt like this apology wasn't sincere.

A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity . I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.

What is the racist video Brandi from 'RHOD' posted?

In the video, Brandi mockingly says, "They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty" in an offensive Asian accent and high-pitched voice. After facing hefty backlash, Brandi did apologize and has opened up how terrible she felt after being "canceled." In fact, Brandi says she went and got treatment for her mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

In an episode of RHOD, Brandi shared that after the video was shared, she felt "suicidal." The reality star said, "The reaction of people was to cancel me, that I was a horrible person, a horrible mother, I couldn’t say I was sorry enough. I went away for treatment because I was suicidal. I had so much guilt and shame that I just, I needed help.”

Tiffany Moon, a fellow cast mate, also addressed the video. As the very first Asian Housewife (Tiffany was born in China), she felt that it was necessary that the incident be discussed — but she wasn't super hard on Brandi.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Tiffany told E! News, "I felt responsible to address Brandi for it because I think when she did it, she didn’t mean any harm and she didn’t know how her words and actions could be interpreted by many people such as myself as hurtful or bringing back memories of being called certain names and told that I have slanty eyes and things like that. So I wanted to address her personally. We did it just she and I because I wanted her to know even though sometimes you don’t mean harm with your actions and words, that they can be hurtful.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also added that it was a teachable moment, "We really just made it a teachable moment. But I felt no need to berate her or make her feel worse or suffer because I think it was very clear to me that she was sorry for what she did and she had learned her lesson. So I think the viewers will get to see all of that pan out this season.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany echoed what many Asian Americans felt when they saw that video: She felt bullied. "For me, it brought back so many memories of being picked on when I was little," she said. Because at the end of the day, the video Brandi posted was racist, mean, and immature. However, we hope that Brandi has put in a lot of effort to right her wrongs and that she genuinely understands why her video was hurtful.