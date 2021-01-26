Are Kary Brittingham and Eduardo From 'RHOD' Still Married?By Shannon Raphael
Since she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Dallas in Season 4, Kary Brittingham has been an open book about her marriage, her relationships with her kids, her upbringing, and her desire to get financial independence with her jewelry company.
During her debut season, Kary discussed the ebbs and flows of her marriage to Eduardo Brittingham (both had previously been married).
While she's butting heads with D'Andra Simmons on Season 5 of the Bravo reality series, Eduardo hasn't been part of the show much at all. Some viewers have wondered if Kary and Eduardo are together.
Is Kary from RHOD still married? Details on where her marriage stands now.
Is Kary from 'RHOD' still married?
While many of the official cast members on Real Housewives franchises aren't actually wives anymore, things are different on The Real Housewives of Dallas.
All six of the official cast members are currently married, including Kary.
Though Kary's husband Eduardo hasn't appeared much on Season 5 (which could change as the season continues airing), the couple has not publicly shared that they are separated or that they are getting divorced.
Plus, Kary can be seen wearing her engagement ring in Instagram photos and on the show.
In addition to sporting her ring, Kameron has shared photos with Eduardo on her feed. Most recently, she posted a family shot with Eduardo and her four kids on Christmas Eve in 2020.
Though Kary's Instagram bio states that she is a "proud mom of 4 amazing kids," with no mention of being a wife, her Twitter bio is different. It reads, "Mom to 4 amazing kids, wife, and jewelry designer."
Kary's journey on Season 5 is more focused on her mom and on her daughter, Olivia, which may explain why Eduardo hasn't been on the show as much.
Kary Brittingham has four kids, who have all appeared on 'RHOD.'
While much of Kary's Season 5 storyline will touch on attempting to reconcile her tense upbringing with her mom, who was an alcoholic, the Kamo by Kary designer will also be discussing her daughter's anxiety and depression.
Kary is a mom of four. Her eldest three kids, Sofia, Olivia, and Alex Sendra, are from her first marriage. She shares her youngest daughter, Isabella Brittingham, with Eduardo.
Throughout Season 4, Olivia's journey to her freshman year of college was chronicled. During Season 5, viewers have seen as Olivia attempts to make peace with returning to Dallas after a year in Los Angeles. She's also set to talk about how her depression and anxiety have affected her.
Kary shared that Olivia wanted to discuss her mental health on the show to "help others."
"I love my baby girl so much and [I'm] so proud of her," Kary wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12. "She has been struggling with anxiety and depression for a few years now and decided to share her struggles this year to help others."
You can catch Kary and Olivia's candid discussions about life in Dallas and about their relationship on RHOD.
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.