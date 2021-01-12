'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons' Stepmom Reached out After 16 Years

Since D'Andra Simmons joined the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas in 2017's Season 2, she's never been one to shy away from airing out both her professional and personal issues.

Viewers have seen D'Andra's often-tense relationship with her mom, "Momma Dee" Simmons, as the two argued over her trust fund and who should have the control of their family business.