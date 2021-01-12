'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons' Stepmom Reached out After 16 Years

'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons' Stepmom Reached out After 16 YearsBy Shannon Raphael
Since D'Andra Simmons joined the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas in 2017's Season 2, she's never been one to shy away from airing out both her professional and personal issues.
Viewers have seen D'Andra's often-tense relationship with her mom, "Momma Dee" Simmons, as the two argued over her trust fund and who should have the control of their family business.
In Season 5, it appears as if Momma Dee and D'Andra have finally put an end to their drama for good. But, that doesn't mean that D'Andra's family life has improved on all fronts.
On the Jan. 12 episode of the show, D'Andra will discuss how her former stepmom and other family members have disagreed in the past over her late father's fortune. So, who exactly is D'Andra's stepmom? Keep reading to find out what we know (TW: Suicide, self-harm).
D'Andra Simmons' stepfather was famed Texas businessman, Glenn Simmons.
Throughout her time as an official cast member, D'Andra has spoken about the man who raised her, Glenn Simmons. Glenn's brother, Harold Simmons, was a Texas businessman. Harold's net worth was estimated at around $10 billion when he passed in 2013. The brothers worked together with investments for several decades.
Though she has referred to Glenn as her dad, he was actually her stepfather. Glenn wed Dee when D'Andra was just 6 years old, and he later adopted her. He played a huge role in her life until his 2013 death.
As for her biological father, Dee told the Dallas Observer that he was more of a "friend" to D'Andra than a father. He completed suicide shortly after D'Andra's first wedding. She has discussed how his battles with alcoholism and ataxia contributed to his mindset in his final hours.
Details about her biological father are not publicly available.
In her interview with the Dallas Observer, Dee explained that her first husband was an "eligible" Dallas bachelor. She did not say how he made his money, or who he was.
While D'Andra has mentioned her tie to the Simmons family on RHOD, her discussions about her biological dad's side have been few and far between. That will change on Season 5.
Who is D'Andra Simmons' stepmom?
In the second episode of Season 5, "You Dim Sum, You Lose Some," D'Andra will meet with a shaman to "heal," and to recognize all that she's gone through. Per the episode description, "D'Andra sees her Shaman and reveals that her stepmother, whom she hasn't spoken to in 16 years, has recently reached out to her."
In a teaser for this episode, D'Andra discusses what she wants to change about her life.
"Over the last few years, I've just — I've lost that side of me that's maybe feminine. I want to be softer, I want to maybe have a better relationship with not only my husband and my mother, but my friends. And I want other people to have a different perception of me. I don't want them to think I'm angry and I'm wound up all the time," she says.
She then hints at some turmoil with her other family members on her biological dad's side.
"But, my mother and I not working together has been great for our relationship. But, my other family kind of just resurfaced out of the blue," she explains. "I don't think I ever shared with you when my father committed suicide, there was a big fight over the family estate."
While D'Andra will elaborate on her stepmom's communication on the show, not much is known about her. Similarly, the exact details of their estrangement have not been shared either.
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.