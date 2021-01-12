LeeAnne Locken Left 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' in 2020 — Where Is She Now?

Actress LeeAnne Locken first announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas via a statement published by People on Feb. 25, 2020. The abrupt decision left fans reeling, with many taking it to Twitter to voice to their confusion.

One of the most controversial cast members, LeeAnne coined the best comebacks in the history of RHOD. Her hot-tempered nature and iconic facial expressions have long resonated with fans. So, what happened? Why did she leave the show?